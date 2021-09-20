Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,262,548 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 842.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262,548 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 44.51% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $236,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,892,000 after buying an additional 711,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 389,931 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 130,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKE stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.81. 25,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.78. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

