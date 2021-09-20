Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $15.27 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $62.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,753.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,742.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,445.26. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

