Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 149.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,937 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.50% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 173,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,665,000.

SLYG traded down $1.96 on Monday, reaching $86.71. 1,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,702. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

