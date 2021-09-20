Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,719,522 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719,522 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $153,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.52. 75,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,164. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

