Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $880.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $880.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $19.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $872.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,852,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,679. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $834.32 and its 200 day moving average is $765.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

