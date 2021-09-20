Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading Down 9.5%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s share price was down 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 12,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 756,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. The company has a market cap of $646.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,816 shares of company stock worth $4,517,795. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

