EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) Financial Analysis

Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hempstract and EOG Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A EOG Resources 0 9 11 0 2.55

EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $88.16, suggesting a potential upside of 18.73%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Hempstract.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hempstract has a beta of -8.79, suggesting that its stock price is 979% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hempstract and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempstract N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources 14.40% 12.77% 7.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hempstract and EOG Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources $11.03 billion 3.93 -$604.57 million $1.46 50.86

Hempstract has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EOG Resources.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hempstract Company Profile

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

