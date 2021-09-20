Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

ENV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ENV opened at $77.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.18 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 920.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 26,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $3,617,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

