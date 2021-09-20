Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.
ENV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of ENV opened at $77.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.18 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 920.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 26,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $3,617,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
Read More: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.