Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

ROM opened at $109.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76. ProShares Ultra Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

