Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 498.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,382,000 after buying an additional 192,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,244,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,058,000 after buying an additional 330,507 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $65.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,107.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,384.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,390 shares of company stock worth $23,325,270. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.