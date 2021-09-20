Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,534 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hub Group worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $68.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.