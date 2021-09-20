Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 71,155 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $124,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $20.83 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57.

