Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,141 Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.47 on Monday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.27.

