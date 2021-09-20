Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,203 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYI. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 101.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $324,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Shares of MYI opened at $14.95 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.