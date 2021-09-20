ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €15.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.81 ($13.89).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.95 ($12.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.25 and its 200-day moving average is €10.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.43. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.81 ($12.72).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.