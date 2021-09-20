Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to post $149.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.20 million and the lowest is $149.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $111.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $533.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.94 million to $533.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $599.57 million, with estimates ranging from $598.04 million to $601.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

