Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Up 1.3%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. 4,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 695,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.89 million during the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 40.98%.
Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
Read More: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.