Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Up 1.3%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. 4,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 695,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.89 million during the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Enel Chile by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 186,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Enel Chile by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 773,166 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Enel Chile by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,291,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Enel Chile by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.