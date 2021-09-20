Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €11.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €11.50 ($13.53) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.42 ($11.08).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

