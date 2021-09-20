Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Enel in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.38 ($11.04).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

