EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Holdings Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 114.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,468 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.00% of EMCOR Group worth $66,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,756,000 after acquiring an additional 27,197 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

NYSE:EME opened at $115.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.