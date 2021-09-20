ELCO Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 2.2% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 21,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 15.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 8.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 73,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 17.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $180.38. 3,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,401. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.25. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

