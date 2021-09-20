ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $37.33. 7,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,911. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

