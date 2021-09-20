ELCO Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capstar Financial worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $50,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,232. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $462.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

