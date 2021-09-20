ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys 22,524 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,524 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth $178,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $983.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $450,434. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.