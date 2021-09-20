ELCO Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of KO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 425,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,648,746. The firm has a market cap of $234.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

