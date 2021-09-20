Eden (EDN) Market Cap Reaches $3.15 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, Eden has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Eden has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $230,134.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00124586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

