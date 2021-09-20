Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. 7,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,178. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

