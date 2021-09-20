Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1792 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

