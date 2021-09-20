Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of EOI opened at $18.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

