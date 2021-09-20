Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 591 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $117,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.04. 74,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

