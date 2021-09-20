Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,815 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $143,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $129.74. 32,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.22 and a 200 day moving average of $120.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

