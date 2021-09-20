Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises approximately 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $179,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,904,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 486.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.96. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.