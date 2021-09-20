Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 865,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $128,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.31. The company had a trading volume of 101,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $213.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

