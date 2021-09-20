Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $207.49 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. RingCentral comprises about 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of RingCentral worth $207,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 85.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 47.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $1,753,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,607,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,382. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $449.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

