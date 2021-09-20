Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $105,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,979,000 after purchasing an additional 197,809 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded down $14.16 on Monday, hitting $212.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,376. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

