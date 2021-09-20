Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $255,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

AOSL opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $760.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $53,205.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,957 shares of company stock worth $224,831. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.