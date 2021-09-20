Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,479 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 659.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 43,531 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 163.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter.

SHV opened at $110.47 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

