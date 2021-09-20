Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 167.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,299,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,631,000 after buying an additional 3,947,965 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 4,826.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,554,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 1,523,239 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 3,860.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 663,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 646,887 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $8,861,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 126.2% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 641,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 357,616 shares in the last quarter.

PSQ stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

