Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

SUSC stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $28.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

