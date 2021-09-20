Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,921 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 728,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after buying an additional 92,078 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 165,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.55 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.