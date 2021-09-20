Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DYNDF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $35.80 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

