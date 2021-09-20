DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Down 40.0% in August

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 126,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSM traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,175. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

