DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.91 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

