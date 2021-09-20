DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.81.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.91 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.
