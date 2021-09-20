DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $127.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.23.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.35. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

