Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGNU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,936,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,110,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,278. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.