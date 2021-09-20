Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $503.54 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.39.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

