Dock (DOCK) Price Down 16.5% This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Dock has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Dock has a market cap of $61.42 million and approximately $18.64 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0851 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.23 or 0.00316055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00054526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00125088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock's total supply is 860,318,192 coins and its circulating supply is 721,768,432 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

