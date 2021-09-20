dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) versus GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Head-To-Head Review

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and GoDaddy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A GoDaddy $3.32 billion 3.69 -$495.10 million $1.25 57.93

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoDaddy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and GoDaddy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group, Inc. III 0 0 3 0 3.00 GoDaddy 0 4 6 1 2.73

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.87%. GoDaddy has a consensus price target of $99.82, indicating a potential upside of 37.85%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. III is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A N/A GoDaddy 5.43% -277.41% 2.83%

Summary

GoDaddy beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. III on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

