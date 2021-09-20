DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $39.97

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.97, but opened at $37.35. DMC Global shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 2 shares.
BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $698.07 million, a P/E ratio of 281.31, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DMC Global by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period.
About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
