DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $39.97

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.97, but opened at $37.35. DMC Global shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 2 shares.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get DMC Global alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $698.07 million, a P/E ratio of 281.31, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DMC Global by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.