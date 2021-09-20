Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,991 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 3.8% of Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,760,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion and a PE ratio of -24.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $16,610,740.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400,398 shares of company stock worth $152,851,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

